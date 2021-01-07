Governor reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in two days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Governor Andy Beshear reported 5,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the state’s second-highest ever daily report, and the state’s highest positivity rate since May 5.

That means the governor has announced 10,653 cases in just two days.

“We are in a dangerous place. It is now clear that we are seeing an escalation related to holiday gatherings. This is not the time to make it harder to react to this virus when it may be surging again,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have to have the tools to fight back.

- Advertisement -

“Wear your masks all the time when you are indoors and there is anybody else there who is from outside your household. At this point, do it for your own safety. That’s what we need to do to get through these next couple months. Over the last two days, we have vaccinated 32,524 Kentuckians. We are ready to defeat this virus and we need to make sure we protect our people while we do.”

New cases today: 4,911

New deaths today: 37

Positivity rate: 11.9%

Total deaths: 2,843

Currently hospitalized: 1,744

Currently in ICU: 424

Currently on ventilator: 217

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton, Morgan and Boone. Each of these counties reported 150 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 683.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

More Information

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long-term care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.