Dunbar student among top 300 scholars in science talent search

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Paul Laurence Dunbar student is among the top 300 scholars in the 2021 Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Saisha Dhar will receive a $2,000 award and her school will also receive $2,000 for use in STEM-related activities. Dhar is one of four Kentucky semifinalists this year.

The search is the country’s oldest and most presitigous science and math competition for high school seniors.

According to Fayette County Public Schools, 1,760 students applied from across 45 states and ten countries.

Dhar’s project is called “The Role of Apoptosis Signal-Regulating Kinase 1 (ASK1) in Hyperoxia-Induced Lung Injury.”

The competition will announce 40 finalists on January 21st. The top award is given in March.

