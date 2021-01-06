University of Kentucky announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky has released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. A total of 8,496 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance.

To make a Dean’s List in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes. Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the Dean’s List.

The full Dean’s List can be accessed HERE.

NOTE: There are two tabs at the link above. The first tab allows you to search for Kentucky students by county and by zip code. The second tab can be used to search for students from other states by zip code only. If your search yields no information or a blank page, there are no students from that specific zip code on the Dean’s List in the reported semester.

Erica Bivens
