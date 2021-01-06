UK Women’s Forum to recognize 2020 Sarah Bennett Holmes Award winners

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
6
Source: University of Kentucky Women's Forum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky Women’s Forum will host a virtual event to recognize the 2020 Sarah Bennett Holmes Award Winners.

An in-person luncheon, scheduled for March 2020, was canceled due to COVID-19. The UK Women’s Forum is now hosting the event virtually to recognize and celebrate the work of each awardee.

According to the university, the 2020 winners who will be recognized at this event are Fadyia Lowe and Deborah Reed.

2020 UK Staff Recipient: Fadyia Lowe, University Health Services, is the Health Education & Wellness Manager. She helped to launch UK’s Tobacco-Free Campus, and oversees a team comprised of health education specialists, health and wellness coaches, a registered dietitian, and student peer health educators. She is also a certified health education specialist and Tobacco Treatment specialist.

2020 UK Faculty Recipient: Dr. Deborah Reed, College of Nursing and the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment (CAFE), grew up just 15 miles from here on her family’s farm. In 1991 Dr. Reed returned to her alma mater to serve the needs of Kentucky’s agricultural community, particularly farm women, children and the aging farmer. She has received numerous awards for her research and outreach programs and loves her innovative role as UKs “Ag nurse” where she reaches farm families across the Commonwealth and beyond.

The event will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, via Zoom. Those interested in joining the virtual event should use this link.

Sarah Bennett Holmes was a distinguished dean of women at the University of Kentucky, who tirelessly championed the rights of women throughout her career. This award recognizes UK employees for their contributions to issues that affect women at the university and across the Commonwealth.

You can read more about the award and event itself, HERE.

