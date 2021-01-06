Powerball jackpot grows to $410 million, Mega Millions $490 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $410 million, with the cash option an estimated $316.4 million.
To put that into perspective, the Kentucky Lottery says you could:
- Advertisement -
Drive 15,185 Ford Escapes to pick up fresh fruit and vegetables;
Try new recipes in 4.1 million air fryers;
Prepare 6.83 million meals from a weekly delivery kit;
Join 14.6 million monthly weight-loss programs;
Drink 205 million gallons of purified water.
Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing are $2 each and can be purchased at any of the Kentucky Lottery’s draw game retailers or online HERE. The drawings take place at 10:58 p.m. ET on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Following Tuesday’s drawing for the Mega Millions, that jackpot has grown to an estimated $490 million.
According to the Kentucky Lottery, there are nine ways to win with Mega Millions. Each Mega Millions play is $2. The Megaplier option is an additional $1. Prizes on all Megaplier tickets are multiplied, except on the jackpot. Choose Just the Jackpot for only $3 for two chances to win the jackpot prize only.
Players can purchase tickets at any Kentucky Lottery retailer or online HERE.
Lottery officials say the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24. Drawings are conducted at 11 P.M. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.