GEORGETOWN, Ky.( WTVQ)- Georgetown Police are investigating a late-night shooting that sent one to the hospital.

According to police, it happened just before Midnight Tuesday on Paris Pike. Officers say one person was taken to the hospital. They have since been released.

When we last spoke with police, they did not have any information about any suspects.

Paris Pike between Connector Rd and the I-75 Southbound ramp was closed for several hours while crews investigated. It has reopened.