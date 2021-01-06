Labor Cabinet survey seeks wage data

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In a step toward establishing a prevailing wage for tobacco farm workers, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet on Wednesday launched an online survey to gather information about how much employers paid them in the 2020 crop year. 

According to labor officials, with sufficient participation by tobacco growers, the survey will determine the prevailing wage in the Commonwealth for piece (or per unit) rates offered by employers that employ H-2A visa workers for cutting tobacco and other tobacco-related tasks. A prevailing wage rate is defined by the U.S. Department of Labor as the average wage paid to similarly employed workers in a specific occupation in the area of intended employment.

The survey is voluntary and will be available for 90 days.

In previous years, the Career Development Office has conducted similar surveys at meetings with tobacco growers and at tobacco receiving stations, but moved it online for the 2020 crop year due to COVID-19.

Tobacco growers can access the survey HERE, or by visiting the page for Agriculture workers on the Kentucky Career Center’s website.

