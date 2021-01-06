Kentucky sets record for new COVID-19 cases in single day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s not a record Kentucky wanted, the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day since the pandemic hit in March of last year.
Governor Andy Beshear reported on Wednesday 5,742 new coronavirus cases. That brings the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic hit to 286,666, according to the state.
The top counties with the most positive cases were Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Daviess, according to the state. Jefferson County alone reported 828 new cases.
“Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus,” said Gov. Beshear.
It was also a deadly day in the state. The governor reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,806.
The positivity rate continued to climb. Wednesday’s number was 11.7%, which is the highest rate since May 5, 2020, according to the governor.
There were 1,778 people in the hospital fighting COVID-19, which included 428 people in intensive care and 244 on ventilators, according to the state.
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long-term care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.