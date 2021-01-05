UPDATE: Man charged with driving under the influence after deadly collision

UPDATE: Tuesday, January 5, 2021:
EUBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pulaski County man is suspected of being under the influence and causing a collision that left two women dead, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 39-year old Philip C. Hall, of Eubank, was driving west on KY 70 when he tried to cross the northbound lane of US 27 in Eubank on Monday night. KSP says Hall’s vehicle collided with a 1994 Ford pickup truck that was also traveling north on US 27.
State Police say the pickup truck driver, 56-year old Barbara Haste and her passenger, 59-year old Diane Haste, both of Waynesburg, died at the scene.
Investigators say evidence at the crash site appeared to show Haste tried to avoid the collision.
KSP says Hall and the child in his vehicle were not hurt.
Investigators say Hall was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Toxicology results are pending.
He was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Failure to Use Child Restraint Device in Vehicle, according to State Police.
Original story below from January 4, 2021:
EUBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two women were killed and a man injured in a two-vehicle collision in Eubank in Pulaski County on Monday night, according to the Pulaski County coroner.
Investigators say the crash happened on US 27 at KY 70 around 6:30 p.m.
The coroner says 55-year old Barbara Haste and 58-year old Diane Haste were in a car pulling onto US 27 off of KY 70 when the collision happened. Both women were killed. Autopsies are scheduled Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, according to the coroner.
The coroner says the driver of the other car was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver’s name wasn’t released.
The deadly collision remains under investigation.
The state says the southbound lanes of US 27 were shutdown following the accident for about three and a half hours, reopening just before 10:00 p.m.