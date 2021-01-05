Tuesday night High School Hoops (1-05-21)

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – High School basketball is off and rolling in Kentucky. Multiple great games around the area. ABC 36’s Bryan Kenned has highlights from action in central KY. Find scores from around the state below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boyd Co. 70, Fairview 31
Calvary Christian 61, Dayton 46
Casey Co. 85, Somerset Christian 58
Cooper 59, Simon Kenton 50
Cov. Catholic 79, Ryle 32
Daviess Co. 77, Breckinridge Co. 40
East Jessamine 60, Madison Southern 59
Floyd Central 78, Phelps 64
Frederick Douglass 80, Paris 61
George Rogers Clark 89, Harrison Co. 56
Greenwood 78, Glasgow 68
Henry Co. 68, Anderson Co. 67
Highlands Latin 70, Eminence 47
Lex. Bryan Station 64, Lex. Henry Clay 59
Lexington Catholic 86, Lex. Christian 53
Lincoln Co. 67, Pulaski Co. 55
Lloyd Memorial 95, Villa Madonna 25
Lou. St. Xavier 81, Lou. Collegiate 45
Lou. Trinity 73, Bardstown 56
Lyon Co. 78, Crittenden Co. 57
Madison Central 85, Scott Co. 83
Mason Co. 63, Lewis Co. 43
Mayfield 73, Ballard Memorial 31
McCracken County 70, Graves Co. 40
Montgomery Co. 85, Bourbon Co. 44
Newport Central Catholic 77, Newport 44
Nicholas Co. 77, St. Patrick 30
Ohio Co. 63, Grayson Co. 40
Pendleton Co. 61, Bellevue 48
Pike Co. Central 55, Magoffin Co. 54
Russell 59, Greenup Co. 49
Russell Co. 58, Taylor Co. 54
Russellville 57, Caverna 42
Shelby Valley 77, West Carter 51
Somerset 66, Rockcastle Co. 49
South Laurel 63, Middlesboro 15
Southwestern 80, Central Kentucky Homeschool 74, OT
Spencer Co. 50, Shelby Co. 44
St. Henry 68, Scott 50
Washington Co. 70, Bethlehem 57
West Jessamine 78, Great Crossing 55
Woodford Co. 60, Lex. Lafayette 52