Tuesday night High School Hoops (1-05-21)

Tates Creek and Dunbar goes down to the final minute, catch highlights from that game and more

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
6

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – High School basketball is off and rolling in Kentucky. Multiple great games around the area. ABC 36’s Bryan Kenned has highlights from action in central KY. Find scores from around the state below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boyd Co. 70, Fairview 31

Calvary Christian 61, Dayton 46

Casey Co. 85, Somerset Christian 58

Cooper 59, Simon Kenton 50

Cov. Catholic 79, Ryle 32

Daviess Co. 77, Breckinridge Co. 40

East Jessamine 60, Madison Southern 59

Floyd Central 78, Phelps 64

Frederick Douglass 80, Paris 61

George Rogers Clark 89, Harrison Co. 56

Greenwood 78, Glasgow 68

Henry Co. 68, Anderson Co. 67

Highlands Latin 70, Eminence 47

Lex. Bryan Station 64, Lex. Henry Clay 59

Lexington Catholic 86, Lex. Christian 53

Lincoln Co. 67, Pulaski Co. 55

Lloyd Memorial 95, Villa Madonna 25

Lou. St. Xavier 81, Lou. Collegiate 45

Lou. Trinity 73, Bardstown 56

Lyon Co. 78, Crittenden Co. 57

Madison Central 85, Scott Co. 83

Mason Co. 63, Lewis Co. 43

Mayfield 73, Ballard Memorial 31

McCracken County 70, Graves Co. 40

Montgomery Co. 85, Bourbon Co. 44

Newport Central Catholic 77, Newport 44

Nicholas Co. 77, St. Patrick 30

Ohio Co. 63, Grayson Co. 40

Pendleton Co. 61, Bellevue 48

Pike Co. Central 55, Magoffin Co. 54

Russell 59, Greenup Co. 49

Russell Co. 58, Taylor Co. 54

Russellville 57, Caverna 42

Shelby Valley 77, West Carter 51

Somerset 66, Rockcastle Co. 49

South Laurel 63, Middlesboro 15

Southwestern 80, Central Kentucky Homeschool 74, OT

Spencer Co. 50, Shelby Co. 44

St. Henry 68, Scott 50

Washington Co. 70, Bethlehem 57

West Jessamine 78, Great Crossing 55

Woodford Co. 60, Lex. Lafayette 52

