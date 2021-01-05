UPDATE: Floyd County barricade suspect arrested after double shooting

UPDATE 1/5/21 11:30 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to Mountain Top News, Kenny Logan Chaffins, who had barricaded himself in a home for hours, has been arrested and is now in custody.
Chaffins is accused of shooting his mother and step-father Tuesday afternoon, sending them both to the hospital.
ORIGINAL STORY 1/5/21 9 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- State Police say a man is barricading himself in a house in the David Community of Floyd County after shooting his mother and step-father.
Troopers say Kenny Logan Chaffins, 23, hasn’t made any contact with troopers and hasn’t followed any of their commands.
Troopers say they originally received a call about the shooting around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday about one mile from KY-404 on Route 1210.
Both shooting victims were taken to Highlands ARH for non-life threatening injuries, according to state police.
Troopers are asking people to please avoid the area.