State Police: distracted driver causes tractor trailer to flip, spewing debris

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ)- State Police say a distracted driver caused a tractor trailer carrying a coal derived fuel to flip over Tuesday morning in Rockcastle County.
According to KSP, it happened at 10:30 a.m. on I-75 southbound near the 69-mil marker.
Investigators say 23-year-old Connor Shaw from Cincinnati, Ohio got distracted and almost stopped in a southbound lane of I-75. Troopers say 50-year-old Marcus Lawrence from Harriman, Tennessee to hit Shaw. Lawrence’s truck turned over and stretched out across all three lanes of the road, spilling coke. Coke is a coal derived fuel source.
According to KSP, a cleanup crew removed the debris. The road was shut down for several hours.
