Simpson County welcome center now open to visitors

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The new Simpson County Welcome Center is open to visitors, according to tourism officials.
The welcome center sits along the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 and has opened on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.
According to the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, the center aims to make motorists feel at home as they travel into the Bluegrass State. The building features front porches with comfortable benches and rocking chairs. The statement says the center also has more restrooms, a variety of vending options and ecofriendly drinking fountains designed to refill water bottles.
The new center replaces one that was built in 1974 and demolished last year.
For a list of welcome centers in Kentucky, visit www.kentuckytourism.com. To learn more about the Simpson County welcome center, visit https://bit.ly/3pOEVsM.
The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet shared a video on the new center HERE.
Source: KYTC Dist 3
