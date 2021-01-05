Pikeville Medial Center opens new website for coronavirus vaccine registration

PIKEVILLE, KY. (WTVQ)-The Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) has a new website you can use to register for a coronavirus vaccine if you’re in the 1B phase. That’s for anyone 70 years old and over.

Reserve your spot at www.pmcvaccine.com if you live in PMC’s seven county area: Pike, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, and Johnson counties .

“In Pike County alone, there are an estimated 10,000 residents 70 and over, placing them in the 1B phase of the vaccination rollout,” explained PMC Vice President of the Board of Directors and CEO Donovan Blackburn. “This is a segment of our population who need to be protected, and we are offering this website to enable them to get registered as quickly as possible. This is another huge step for or region in our fight against COVID-19”

PMC says it’s currently vaccinating employees and other people who qualify for vaccines right now.

Blackburn said, as of Tuesday, just over 60% of employees had chosen to receive the first injection of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Like everyone else, I, too, want to visit with my family again and find some sense of normalcy,” said Dr. John Fleming, Medical Director of PMC’s Emergency Department. “However, in order to do that, we need to be vaccinated.”

Blackburn said vaccinations for people 70 and over could begin as soon as PMC receives its next shipment of vaccines, which could arrive as early as next week.

“We encourage anyone in this category who wishes to be vaccinated to visit the website and register. When vaccines arrive, someone from our staff will call, gather the necessary information, and give you an appointment time,” said Blackburn. “We will order the vaccine weekly through the State’s system based on the projected demand created from the requests on www.pmcvaccine.com.”

Vaccines for the 70 and older population will be done drive-thru style behind the former PMC Leonard Lawson Cancer Center location in Pikeville.