Mega Millions jackpot stands at $432 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday’s drawing for the Mega Millions is worth an estimated $432 million. The cash option for the jackpot is $329.7 million which is the 10th largest jackpot in the game’s history.
According to the Kentucky Lottery, there are nine ways to win with Mega Millions. Each Mega Millions play is $2. The Megaplier option is an additional $1. Prizes on all Megaplier tickets are multiplied, except on the jackpot. Choose Just the Jackpot for only $3 for two chances to win the jackpot prize only.
Players can purchase tickets at any Kentucky Lottery retailer or online HERE.
Lottery officials say the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24. Drawings are conducted at 11 P.M. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.
