Lexington Vegan Week celebrates local restaurants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The first foodie event of the year is here. It’s Lexington Vegan Week.
It’s the first-ever holiday celebrates vegan fare from local restaurants.
According to organizers, online food demos and prizes will be up for grabs this week. 19 establishments are listed as participating, each with their own special menu or offering.
You will need to visit each establishments page for ordering information. A link to each participating location and updates can be found HERE.
Lexington Vegan Week runs Jan. 4-10, 2021.