Handcuffed suspect escapes following arrest in Bell County

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search is on for a Bell County escapee.
According to WRIL Radio, 22-year old Bill Vanover, of Middlesboro, was arrested Saturday night, January 2, 2021, on felony warrants.
The radio station reports when Vanover was being removed from the police cruiser to be taken into the Bell County Detention Center, still handcuffed, he pulled away and took off running.
Middlesboro Police, Pineville Police and deputies from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department immediately began a search for Vanover, but didn’t find him, according to WRIL Radio.
Anyone with information about Vanover’s whereabouts is asked to contact Middlesboro Police at 606-248-3636 or call 911.