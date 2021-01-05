Floyd County Schools to continue online learning only in January

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd County Public School students will continue to learn online only at least until February 1, 2021, according to the school district.

At a special Monday meeting, the Floyd County Board of Education decided to delay the return of students to the classroom through at least the end of the month because of the county’s high coronavirus positivity rate of over 75-percent, according to the district.

The school board plans to revisit the issue at its meeting January 25, 2021.