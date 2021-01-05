David Steitz named CEO of Bluegrass Community Hospital

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday, Bluegrass Community Hospital announced David Steitz has been named chief executive officer (CEO). Steitz, a healthcare veteran with more than three decades of hospital leadership experience, begins his new role January 11, 2021.
“We are thrilled to welcome David to Versailles and to Bluegrass Community Hospital,” said William Haugh, Market President, LifePoint Health in Central Kentucky, of which Bluegrass Community Hospital is a part. “David is an experienced hospital leader with a passion for quality care, a great track record of helping hospitals succeed, and a true commitment to physicians, employees and communities. When we evaluated potential candidates for this important role, David emerged quickly as the right person to lead Bluegrass Community Hospital through the end of the COVID-19 crisis and well into the future.”
Steitz began his healthcare career at HCA Healthcare in 1985, according to hospital officials. During a nearly 20-year tenure at the company he led hospitals in Kentucky, Florida and Texas. After HCA, Steitz served in interim CEO roles for hospitals across the Capella Healthcare system. In 2013, he joined Community Health Systems, serving as CEO of two Pennsylvania hospitals, Berwick Hospital Center Berwick and Carlisle Regional Medical Center in Carlisle.
Bluegrass Community Hospital says Steitz has demonstrated success in helping hospitals improve their operations, advance quality and safety, enhance physician and employee satisfaction, expand their community partnerships, recruit new clinicians, and effectively compete in changing markets.
“We were impressed by his hospital leadership expertise and accomplishments, but we were equally impressed by his dedication to engaging and being a meaningful part of the communities he serves,” said Richard Lozano, MD, chair of the Bluegrass Community Hospital Board of Trustees. “We look forward to working with him to grow Bluegrass Community Hospital’s contributions to the health and wellbeing of this region.”
A native of Pennsylvania, Steitz earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Planning and Administration from The Pennsylvania State University in State College and a Master of Science in Administration of Health Services from University of Houston – Clear Lake. He also completed the HealthTrust Fellowship Program and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Steitz is an avid sportsman who enjoys golfing, fishing, and hiking. He has a son who lives in Nashville and daughter who attends the University of Louisville.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to be part of the Bluegrass Community Hospital team,” said Steitz. “I look forward to getting ingrained in the hospital and its community and to working with our employees, physicians, board members and community members to explore new ways we can work to achieve the important mission of Making Communities Healthier.”