Cumberlands adding new online master’s in cyber-engineering

Source: University of Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of the Cumberlands is adding a new master’s degree program in cyber-engineering to its list of online offerings.

According to the university, the Master of Science in Cyber-Engineering dives into principles of electrical engineering, computer engineering, and computer science. By combining these disciplines, students will develop the technical skills and insights needed to analyze and solve complex computing problems and maintain secure operations in a time when cyber risk is at an all-time high.

“Higher education professionals learned a lot this year, with all the challenges academia faced. One lesson we at Cumberlands took away is the unequivocally essential nature of the cyber industry,” said Dr. Christopher Leskiw, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Cumberlands. “With that knowledge, including the fact that the increase of cyber use means the inevitable increase of cybersecurity threats, we feel it is imperative to offer a program that teaches students how to safely and effectively navigate the world of cyber-engineering.”

The cyber-engineering degree program is comprised of 31 credit hours with courses delivered in an 8-week bi-term format, according to the university. All but one course earn a student three credit hours. An outline of the program is provided on Cumberlands’ website.

This program has recently been approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS). Additionally, this course of study has been approved by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE). Students are able to be admitted into the program in Spring 2021.

University of the Cumberlands is one of only three universities in Kentucky who have been named a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

University officials say admission into master’s programs is competitive and selective, and the University reviews each application by the same standards. Those seeking more information can contact a graduate admissions counselor by emailing gradadm@ucumberlands.edu or by calling 606-539-4390 or toll free 800-343-1609.

