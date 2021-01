LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington woman is facing an attempted murder charge for a shooting.

She is accused of shooting at a man who was driving on Florence Avenue back on August 10th.

Police say two bullets hit the car.

The man says he and Vinegar were in an ongoing dispute.

According to the Herald-Leader newspaper, a grand jury indicted her for attempted murder.

Shalonda Vinegar was initially charged with wanton endangerment.