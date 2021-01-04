LFCHD fears post-holiday spike, reports 534 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Erica Bivens
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The new year started with 534 reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. The total number of cases since the pandemic started in March is now 23,928.

The department says there were 265 cases reported on Saturday and 269 on Sunday.

According to the department, Lexington reported 5,991 new COVID-19 cases in December, with almost 50% of all cases coming in November and December. There were also 26 deaths in December.

Those numbers suggest that post-holiday surge health leaders have been warning about.

Kevin Hall, communications director for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, says he fears a spike is ahead. He pointed to data showing that about two weeks after every major holiday in 2020, there was an increase in cases.

Hall says the number of cases isn’t only because of holiday travel, but also because of an increase of cases at Lexington’s Federal Medical Center and a backlog of cases due to the holiday break.

However, Hall said travel is a sticking point.

He says those who have traveled should isolate, social distance, wear a mask and wash hands often.

Halls says he knows there’s widespread pandemic fatigue, but he says the end is in sight and he doesn’t want Lexington to move backwards.

“We have seen cases that have been as many as 400 in a single day,” Hall said. “We never want to get back to that. We anticipate that it could get back to that between the cold weather, people not following guidelines and the general ease of people following those guidelines. We get it. You’re tired. We’re tired, but there is an end in sight, or at least a lessening of this in sight with the vaccine.”

Hall says over capacity at hospitals isn’t much of a concern right now. He says the bigger issue is making sure health care workers don’t contract the virus, which would leave hospitals with fewer employees.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow these guidelines:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October
  • 6,070, November

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

  • 23,000: Dec. 30
  • 22,000: Dec. 23
  • 21,000: Dec. 15
  • 20,000: Dec. 10
  • 19,000: Dec. 6
  • 18,000: Dec. 2
  • 17,000: Nov. 28
  • 16,000: Nov. 24
  • 15,000: Nov. 20
  • 14,000: Nov. 16
  • 13,000: Nov. 11
  • 12,000: Nov. 5
  • 11,000: Oct. 29
  • 10,000: Oct. 20
  • 9,000: Oct. 6
  • 8,000: Sept. 22
  • 7,000: Sept. 11
  • 6,000: Sept. 2
  • 5,000: Aug. 23
  • 4,000: Aug. 10
  • 3,000: July 28
  • 2,000: July 12
  • 1,000: June 10
  • 1: March 8
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 451 cases, Dec. 9
• 409 cases, Dec. 2
• 362 cases, Nov. 22
• 334 cases, Nov. 28
• 306 cases, Nov. 25
• 297 cases, Dec. 3
• 296 cases, Dec. 1
• 288 cases, Dec. 29
• 281 cases, Nov. 27
• 275 cases, Dec. 30
• 274 cases, Nov. 21
• 265 cases, Nov. 14
• 264 cases, Dec. 10
• 255 cases, Nov. 11
• 247 cases, Nov. 24
• 245 cases, Nov. 16
• 239 cases, Nov. 29
• 237 cases, Nov. 20, Dec. 7
• 236 cases, Nov. 7
• 227 cases, Dec. 4
• 217 cases, Dec. 8
• 213 cases, Nov. 23
• 212 cases, Nov. 19
• 207 cases, Dec. 11
• 198 cases, Dec. 5
• 196 cases, Nov. 17
• 195 cases, Nov. 15
• 191 cases, Dec. 26
• 189 cases, Nov. 12
• 187 cases, Nov. 13
• 186 cases, Dec. 23
• 184 cases, Nov. 10, Nov. 18
• 183 cases, Nov. 9
• 181 cases, Nov. 5
• 180 cases, Dec. 6, Dec. 19
• 170 cases, Dec. 15
• 167 cases, Sept. 11
• 164 cases, Nov. 30
• 162 cases, Dec. 14
• 155 cases, Oct. 30, Dec. 17, Dec. 18
• 152 cases, Nov. 4
• 151 cases, Dec. 16
• 149 cases, Sept. 10, Dec. 12
• 143 cases, Oct. 29
• 138 cases, Dec. 13
• 135 cases, Oct. 27, Dec. 24
• 134 cases, Dec. 22
• 133 cases, Oct. 15
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 130 cases, Oct. 28
• 126 cases, Oct. 9
• 125 cases, Nov. 2, Nov. 6
• 124 cases, Sept. 18, Oct. 24
• 123 cases, Sept. 9
• 122 cases, Sept. 1
• 120 cases, Sept. 2
• 119 cases, Aug. 28
• 118 cases, Oct. 21, Oct. 31
• 117 cases, Nov. 3
• 116 cases, July 27
• 113 cases, Sept. 5, Sept. 16
• 112 cases, Aug. 27, Oct. 22, Dec. 28
• 111 cases, Sept. 3
• 110 cases, Sept. 4, Sept. 25
• 108 cases, Sept. 12
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26, Nov. 8
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 97 cases, Sept. Nov. 1
• 96 cases, Sept. 14
• 92 cases, Sept. 13
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30, Sept. 20
• 88 cases, Aug. 29, Sept. 15, Sep. 19
• 87 cases, Aug. 19, Oct. 16
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 85 cases, Oct. 23, Dec. 21
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22, Oct. 20
• 83 cases, Sept. 17, Sept. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1, Sept. 26
• 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6
• 80 cases, Aug. 12, Oct. 25
• 79 cases, Sept. 23
• 78 cases, Dec. 20
• 77 cases, Oct. 8
• 76 cases, Sept. 28, Oct. 1
• 75 cases, Oct. 3, Oct. 4
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 73 cases, Oct. 13
• 72 cases, Aug. 23, Oct. 5, Oct. 18
• 71 cases, Oct. 14
• 70 cases, Sept. 29
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 24
• 68 cases, Oct. 7
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2, Sept. 30
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25, Oct. 19
• 57 cases, Oct. 2, Oct. 26
• 56 cases, July 11, Oct. 6
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1
Erica Bivens
