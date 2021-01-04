Deadline approaching to apply to Governor’s School for the Arts

Veronica Jean Seltzer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The deadline is approaching to apply for the Governor’s School for the Arts 2021 program (GSA). The deadline is January 10, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

Kentucky high school sophomore and junior students are eligible to apply for the free program.

Every year, GSA accepts more than 250 students from across the commonwealth to take part in its three week summer residential program on a college campus.

The program focuses on nine disciplines: Architecture + Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film + Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

“GSA is looking for students with skills in their art form, passion for creativity, an open mind, collaborative spirit, and eagerness for learning to apply for the 2021 Summer Program,” the program says.

It’s encouraging students to apply before the January 10th deadline since staff members won’t be available to answer questions after January 8th.

To learn more about the program, visit www.kentuckygsa.org.

  • Click here to find application guides for each art form.
  • Click here to view virtual informational sessions.

 

