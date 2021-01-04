Closures scheduled for KY 594 in Estill County

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/KTC) – Drivers who use KY 594 (Red Lick Road) in Estill County will have to find an alternate route starting January 18.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, repairs are planned that will require the road’s closure during working hours.

They say work is tentatively planned to begin by Monday, Jan. 18.

Workers will be repairing a major break in pavement.

The work zone location is at mile point 9.4, which is 0.2 miles east of Murphy’s Ford Road.

During overnight hours, one-lane traffic will be maintained and controlled by temporary signals.

According to KTC, no marked detour will be posted. Drivers who wish to detour via state routes will need to use US 421 in Madison County to connect to KY 499 or KY 52.

Locally-maintained roads are available, including Murphy’s Ford Road to connect with KY 89; or Clark Road and Knob Lick Road to connect with KY 499.

No time frame is available for when the repairs will be completed.