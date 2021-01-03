Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in search of two people

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – TheLaurel County Sheriff’s Office is in search of two people, Damion Massingale and James E Young.

Damion Massingale is a missing juvenile who was last seen on Saturday Night off of Haley Ridge Road, two miles north of London.

James E. Young, the missing 34-year old man was last seen on Saturday morning off of Middle Ground way in London.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reports that he is an autistic individual.

If anyone has seen either of these men, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

At this time, Deputy Charles Johnson will continue to investigate both of these disappearances.