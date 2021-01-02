Two Men Arrested After Shots Fired at Residence

LONDON, KY (WTVQ) – On Saturday morning, Laurel County Sheriff’s office arrested two individuals after police were notified of a complaint of shots at a residence.

One arrest occurred off Adams Road approximately 10 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched.

- Advertisement -

When deputies arrived at the scene they learned that allegedly an individual had traveled to a residence off Adams Road after receiving multiple texts threatening him and had allegedly driven to the residence off Adams Road and confronted the individual making threats by firing numerous rounds into the air with an assault style rifle.

That individual then got back in his car and traveled northbound toward London.

Deputies radioed ahead to London City Police to observe for the vehicle and they were able to locate the suspect car on Keavy Road and conducted a traffic stop locating the rifle along with a 75 round magazine.

The suspect allegedly admitted firing rounds in the air. The two arrested individuals were identified as:

• the individual who had driven to Adams Road to confront an individual there -Christopher Collins age 39 of London charged with wanton endangerment – first-degree; terroristic threatening – third-degree; disorderly conduct – second-degree.

• The individual who had allegedly made threats – Christopher S. George age 37 of Corbin charged with terroristic threatening – third-degree.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center