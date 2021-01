GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police Department posted a farewell video for Assistant Chief Robert Swanigan Thursday.

Swanigan retired after 30 years of service.

In the video released, he’s joined by his family and says, “It had been the honor of my life to have worked with the men and women who protect this great city. Central if you’d 10-7 please, I’ll be on to my next adventure.”