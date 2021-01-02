EKU Women’s Basketball falls to Austin Peay, 69-51

The Eastern Kentucky University women's basketball team fell on the road at Austin Peay State University Saturday, 69-51.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (EKU Sports) – The Eastern Kentucky University women’s basketball team fell on the road at Austin Peay State University Saturday, 69-51.

Amerah Steele led the way for the Colonels posting a team-best 12 points off the bench. Bria Bass chipped in nine points and four rebounds. Corriana Evans and Alice Recanati each had eight points of their own.

The Govs used an 8-0 run after a three-pointer by Maggie Knowles in the first quarter to take an early 11-2 lead that they would not relinquish. A free throw by Anysa Jordan at the end of the first quarter made the score 21-7 at the end of the first stanza.

After a three-pointer by Steele with 9:09 remaining in the first half cut the Governors lead to 13, 23-10, APSU scored the next 10 points, including a layup by Ella Sawyer to take a commanding 23-point lead, 33-10.

Eastern answered back with a 10-2 run to close the first half and head into the break trailing, 35-20.

A Recanati layup and a Bass steal and lay in cut the Govs lead to 10, 50-40, with 8:17 remaining in regulation but the Colonels could only cut it to 10 one more time for the rest of the game.

Eastern shot 29 percent from the field. Austin Peay shot 40 percent from the field on the contest.

The Colonels out-rebounds the Govs 44-38 on the contest.

Eastern Kentucky returns to McBrayer Arena next Thursday when Jacksonville State comes to Richmond.  Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

