Middlesboro Police says two arrested in drug trafficking investigation

At approximately 6:41 am on January 1, 2021, Middlesboro Police executed a search warrant at a residence on south 21st street. The warrant was the result of an investigation into drug trafficking from the home.

The search warrant yielded over (3) three ounces of suspected methamphetamine, over three thousand dollars cash, a handgun, scales, distribution bags, and other suspected drugs.

Taken into custody at the residence was 46-year-old James Anthony Lumpkin, aka “Anthony Ryder”, and 32-year-old Candice Riggs, both of Middlesboro.

The pair was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Lumpkin was charged with trafficking controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense (greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine), trafficking controlled substance – 1st degree (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance – 2nd offense (Barbiturate), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Riggs was charged with trafficking controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine), trafficking controlled substance – 1st degree (drug unspecified), and possession of controlled substance – 2nd offense (Barbiturate).