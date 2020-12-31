TRAFFIC ALERT: Lexington Police ask people to avoid part of downtown

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
229

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are asking people to avoid part of downtown on New Year’s eve night and not because of celebrations.

Police say they’re “working an incident” near Short Street and Market Street.

According to Lexington Traffic Management, most intersecting downtown streets seem to be closed.

ABC 36 has a crew downtown and will provide updates as they come in.

Veronica Jean Seltzer
