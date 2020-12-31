TRAFFIC ALERT: Lexington Police ask people to avoid part of downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are asking people to avoid part of downtown on New Year’s eve night and not because of celebrations.

Police say they’re “working an incident” near Short Street and Market Street.

According to Lexington Traffic Management, most intersecting downtown streets seem to be closed.

ABC 36 has a crew downtown and will provide updates as they come in.

🚨 SAFETY ALERT 🚨

8:30pm – Lexington Police is working an incident in the area of Short Street and Market. Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

We will post updates when more information is available.

— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) January 1, 2021