Rescue group holding annual picture fundraiser

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – They do some of the things most people shy away from. And the results of their work can be tragic or uplifting. And yet, they respond every time.

Now the Laurel County community to help it continue.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad’s annual picture fundraiser is under way. It’s been successful for several years and the agency hopes that success continues this year.

Anyone who donates $30 or more can get a high quality 8×10 family portrait. The agency will schedule the photo sessions for a later date in January.

Volunteers are going door-to-door in neighborhoods and providing information. This fundraiser helps pay for emergency rescue training, tools, and other emergency and disaster equipment.

For more information, call 606-877-1108.