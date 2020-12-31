Passengers escape fiery crash

County. LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Passengers escaped a spectacular fiery crash Tuesday in LeeCounty.

According to Lee County Emergency Management, the agency along with Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, lee County EMS and Allen’s Ambulance Service responded to a car accident in the Delvinta area.

The original call went out that the car was on fire with people still inside. Fortunately, the passengers were able to get out before the car, which left the road and flipped into a creek, burst into flames.