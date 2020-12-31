UPDATE: Murder warrant issued in deadly Woodhill Drive shooting

UPDATE POSTED AT 3:15 P.M. THURSDAY, DEC. 31, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 23-year-old Lexington man has been named as a murder suspect in the fatal shooting outside a business Monday afternoon.

According to Lexington Police, a warrant for murder has been issued for 23-year-old, Caelan Gills.

Anyone with information about Gills whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

UPDATE POSTED 3:20 P.M., TUESDAY, DEC. 29

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was shot and killed in a vehicle in a business parking lot on Woodhill Drive on Monday afternoon.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 20-year old Ja’quis Ray. Investigators say Ray died at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

Meantime, Lexington Police released security camera images of the alleged shooter and the suspect’s car.

Investigators say the suspect appears to be in his early 20’s with shoulder length dreadlocks. The suspect’s car appears to be a silver Chevy Cruze, according to police.

UPDATE POSTED 1 P.M. TUESDAY, DEC. 29

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting in a Woodhill Drive parking lot Monday afternoon has turned into a homicide investigation.

Officers responded to the 2300-block of Woodhill Drive around 1:11 p.m. Monday, December 28, for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers located a 20 year-old male black victim inside a gold Jeep Cherokee suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old female passenger was also located with non-life threatening injuries.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The name of the victim will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Initial report indicates that both victims were inside the vehicle in the parking lot of the Woodhill Food Mart when an unknown male black suspect fired multiple shots at them.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 3 P.M. MONDAY, DEC. 28, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Woodhill Drive business that left one man with potential life-threatening injuries.

According to police at the scene at 2360 Woodhill, where Danny Scott Liquor and Woodhill Food Mart share a building, two men got into a dispute in the parking lot. Shots were fired and one was shot.

One fled the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, police said at the scene.

It happened at about 2 p.m.