Mobile COVID testing sites opening next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mayor’s Mobile Testing Program is moving to Easter Seals Cardinal Hill to kick off the new year, Mayor Linda Gorton said Thursday. The program will also continue to offer tests at Tates Creek Golf Course and Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

“Testing remains important as we continue to struggle with a growing number of COVID cases,” Mayor Gorton said.

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be in service from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., January 4-8, at Easter Seals Cardinal Hill, 1900 Richmond Road.

In addition, testing will be available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., January 7-9, at Tates Creek Golf Course, 1400 Gainesway Drive.

Testing is also available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., January 4-8. No appointment is needed.

The Mayor’s Mobile Testing Program provides public testing at no cost to the individual. Over 19,000 tests have been administered through the program. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options. Results are generally available in 24-48 hours.

Through a partnership with the University of Kentucky, UK HealthCare and Wild Health, testing is available to the public at 1350 Bull Lea Road and in the Blue Lot of Kroger Field (enter off Alumni Drive). Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.