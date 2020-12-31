UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak increases at federal prison in Lexington

UPDATE POSTED 10:30 A.M. DEC. 31, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The renewed coronavirus outbreak at federal prison facilities in Eastern Kentucky continues, according to the latest numbers from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
And the surge is the worst at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, which has been plagued by outbreaks since the summer.
According to numbers as of Dec. 30, the prison has 292 active cases among inmates and five more active cases among staff. The prison has a total of 941 inmates in the main facility and 175 more at an adjacent camp.
The number of active cases among inmates is up almost 100 since Dec. 21.
FMC saw high numbers during the summer and since the pandemic began, has suffered nine inmate deaths.
Other federal facilities in the region also are experiencing higher case numbers.
At FCI Manchester, the Bureau of Prisons is reporting 157 active cases among inmates and 18 among staff.
USP McCreary in Pine Knot is reporting 60 active inmate cases and seven active staff cases.
FCI Ashland has 39 active inmate cases and 17 active staff cases and USP Big Sandy has two inmate cases and five staff cases.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED DECEMBER 21, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are nearly two-hundred inmates with the coronavirus at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Lexington, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
The FBP website reports 194 inmates and 18 employees at the federal prison in Lexington currently have COVID-19.
The current inmate population at the prison is 1,114, according to the FBP website.
During the spring and summer, there were more than 200 coronavirus cases reported and six virus-related deaths at the facility, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The FBP website says at the federal prison in Manchester in Clay County, there are currently 116 inmates and 17 staff infected with the coronavirus. The prison’s current inmate population is 1,024, according to the FBP website.
