UPDATE: State of emergency declared for Hazard water crisis, update scheduled

UPDATE POSTED 4 P.M. DEC. 30, 2020
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7 P.M. DEC. 29, 2020
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several water line leaks this week in Perry County resulted in outages, boil water advisories and bottled water distribution, according to City of Hazard Utilities.
Water was given out on Tuesday and will resume on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., according to the utility.
The water is being distributed at Robinson Elementary School and the Lost Creek Fire Department.
The utility says crews are working around the clock repairing water lines.
*Note: The photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of the City of Hazard Utilities/Facebook