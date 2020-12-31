UK students’ lawsuit over fee refunds can proceed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of Kentucky students, who sued to get tuition and fee refunds from the spring COVID semester, won a partial legal victory on Wednesday, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Franklin Circuit Judge Philip Shepherd dismissed the lawsuit’s demand for tuition refunds but allowed the suit to move forward asking for mandatory fee refunds, according to the report.
Mandatory fees are paid by every student and are used to help fund the cost of operating some campus facilities and student organizations.
Andre Regard, an attorney for the students, told the newspaper the university inappropriately retained close to $20 million in fees because the students didn’t have access to facilities or services after having to quickly leave campus in March when the pandemic hit Lexington.
UK did partially refund housing and dining fees to students who paid to live in the dorms, which cost the university nearly $14 million, according to the report.
A school spokesperson told the Herald-Leader the university had no comment on Wednesday’s ruling as it takes time to review the legal order.
UK students who were enrolled in the spring 2020 semester who are suing and named in the suit are: Peter Regard, Leah Ousley, Haleigh Alexandra Long, Merideth Mullin, Anna Quinn Curran, Mackenzie Putteet and Keegan Mclarney, according to the report.