Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in separate incidents

deputies run up on a makeshift shed-turned-bedroom. And in an unrelated case, a man’s previous trouble lands him in jail again on drug charges.

In one case, 58-year-old Gary Wilson, of Pineville, and 34-year-old Christopher Adam Miracle were arrested at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday as deputies investigated a ‘suspicious activity’ call in the Jones Avenue area.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Frank Foster and K-9 Deputy Adam Southern came upon an outdoor structure with one person inside and another just outside the entryway. The deputies noticed in plain sight in a makeshift bedroom a bag of marijuana on a dresser along with a clear container with several bags of suspected methamphetamine, the department said in a statement.