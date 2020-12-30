Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in separate incidents

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men are arrested on drug charges after Bell County
deputies run up on a makeshift shed-turned-bedroom. And in an unrelated case, a man’s previous trouble lands him in jail again on drug charges.
In one case, 58-year-old Gary Wilson, of Pineville, and 34-year-old Christopher Adam Miracle were arrested at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday as deputies investigated a ‘suspicious activity’ call in the Jones Avenue area.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Frank Foster and K-9 Deputy Adam Southern came upon an outdoor structure with one person inside and another just outside the entryway. The deputies noticed in plain sight in a makeshift bedroom a bag of marijuana on a dresser along with a clear container with several bags of suspected methamphetamine, the department said in a statement.
Wilson was taken into custody after taking ownership of the items and Miracle was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
During Miracle’s arrest, he attempted to jerk away from the deputies while trying to conceal a bag of suspected methamphetamine, according to deputies.
After securing the pair, a further search of the building revealed more bags of varying sizes of suspected methamphetamine – with an approximate weight of 148 grams, Suboxone, a bag of marijuana, digital scales, distribution baggies, drug paraphernalia.
Wilson has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine), possession of Marijuana, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Miracle was charged with possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), and he was served the outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.
In an unrelated case, at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bell County Deputy Frank Foster saw 69-year-old Fred Whitehead of Pineville walking on Highway 25E. The deputy knew Whitehead had an outstanding warrant from a previous case and he stopped to arrest him, the department said in a release.
A search yielded a black case containing two bags of suspected methamphetamine weighing 3.3 grams, a clear bag of marijuana, and two white pills determined to be hydrocodone.
Whitehead was charged with trafficking controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than two grams – Methamphetamine), possession of Marijuana, and possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified). He was also served the outstanding warrant.
- Advertisement -