State courts to launch new web site Jan. 5

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Court of Justice is launching an updated website Tuesday, Jan. 5.

“The state court system’s new site has a modern design, improved navigation and advanced functions,” Administrative Office of the Courts Director Laurie K. Dudgeon said. “Providing a better web and mobile presence is another way we’re using technology to make it easier to do business with the courts.”

The redesigned KCOJ website is one of the newest in Kentucky state government. It provides access to comprehensive information on the court system, including Supreme Court and Court of Appeals opinions, trial court dockets, local rules, court programs, legal help and attorney resources.

The site offers easy access to pay court fines and fees online, find a court date, find a case, order a background check, eFile, access CourtNet and request court data/analytics. Users can also get the latest court news from the KCOJ social media feeds and news releases.

The county pages have been overhauled to help users find what they need to know about their elected officials and judicial center. One new feature is a photo gallery of the justice, judges and circuit court clerk who serve that county.

The legal forms library is one of the most frequently used resources and now offers searches by keyword, language and subject area. The court data/analytics section offers new interactive dashboards, including the Court Designated Worker Performance Measures Dashboard for tracking juvenile complaints and outcomes.

Users can take a quick tour of the CDW Dashboard here.

The Jan. 5 launch is for Phase 1 of the website. More information and functionality are coming during Phase 2 later in 2021.

“The KCOJ maintains a large website that provides access to many court services and resources,” Director Dudgeon said. “The need to improve the user experience throughout such a complex site led us to divide this project into phases.”

Kentucky Interactive LLC is the service provider for the KCOJ website. Since 2003, Frankfort-based Kentucky Interactive has collaborated with the commonwealth of Kentucky to provide a secure, mobile-friendly platform that allows government agencies to offer their services online.

The Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort is the operations arm of the state court system. The AOC supports the activities of nearly 3,400 court system employees and 406 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. As the fiscal agent for the state court system, the AOC executes the Judicial Branch budget.