State Auditor Harmon and his wife test positive for COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Auditor Mike Harmon and Lynn, his wife of more than 30 years, both have tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Harmon said they were tested Tuesday after being informed Lynn had been

exposed to someone who had tested positive.

Ironically, Harmon was among a group of state officials who received the first phase of the COVID vaccine Monday.

“On Tuesday morning, my wife went to be tested after receiving notification that she may have been exposed to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the test came back positive. After she notified me, I immediately sought and received a COVID-19 test. That test also came back positive,” Harmon said in the statement.

“My wife and I only have mild symptoms thus far, and are taking all necessary steps to self-isolate and follow the recommendations of public health officials and the CDC.

“While the timing of my positive test comes one day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, I still have full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible. It appears that I may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on Monday. My family’s example underscores the need that we continue to advocate for our front line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated.

“I am thankful for expressions of concerns and prayers for my family during this time,” he concluded.