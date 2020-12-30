New job training program helps meet need, give grads a career step

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – a year-old job training program in Floyd County continues to pay dividends for both the state and individuals who complete the program.

Ten recent graduates of the advanced security training program at the Carl D. Perkins Job Corps Center have started new jobs at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex.

All 10 students completed advanced security training and three graduates — Jenna Reyes, April Mangelwol, and Robertine Maccius — also participated in the criminal justice program offered through Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

Though Perkins Job Corps and Luther Luckett have been in partnership for more than a year, employing close to 30 graduates, 10 students completing correctional officer training and obtaining employment at once is a first. The program meets the state’s need for correctional officers while at the same time giving students an immediate career leg up.

The 10 new graduates are Kathy Daidad, Reginald Allen, Elsa DeNova, Shi’ De Basford, Keefona Clark, David Johnson, Christian Ortega, Justin Reyes, April Mangelwol, and Robertine Maccius.