Looming deadline for Woodford Humane Society SAVE matching fund

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An end of year matching fund deadline is looming for Woodford Humane Society, following a free adoption drive in partnership with Quantrell Subaru.
“We managed to do 125 fantastic donations,” said Beth Oleson, marketing director at Woodford Humane Society. “Some of our really long-term resident cats went home as well so I would call that a huge success.”
Like so many others, Oleson says the pandemic has impacted the humane society.
“Our events have been canceled and everything has just been totally turned on its head, we just can’t afford to miss out,” said Oleson.
The SAVE matching fund is a group of anonymous donors in the community who put up matching funds to encourage the community to give.
“This year our goal is huge. It’s $135,100 and we only have until the end of the year to meet that or those funds will expire,” explained Oleson.
As of Tuesday, Oleson reports they had more than $20,000 to go.
You can give online HERE. There’s a minimum donation of $100 online. Donations can also be accepted via check postmarked by Dec. 31 or by calling 859-873-5491 by 6 P.M. Wednesday. The humane society is not open Thursday.
The shelter is also running low on items for animals in its care since the Santa Claus Paws donation drive with Kroger couldn’t take place due to the pandemic. You can view a full list of items still needed HERE.