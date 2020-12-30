Lexington steps up rent assistance, eviction avoidance help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington wants to help citizens who need assistance paying their rent because of fallout from COVID-19, Mayor Linda Gorton said Thursday.

The City is streamlining the application process.

“With multiple options for help, and many of our neighbors never having needed this assistance before, there has been some confusion and delay,” Gorton said. “But I want to be clear. We want to help you stay in your home, and we want to help you quickly.”

To get the process started, citizens should fill out the form at www.covid19renterhelp.org. The city will contact you and connect you to help.

“Starting today, we have dedicated additional employees full-time to this work, and we will bring in more if needed,” Gorton said.

Gorton stressed the best way to contact the City is on-line or through email at housingstabalization@lexingtonky.gov. Otherwise, applications can be completed via telephone at 859-258-3804.

The Mayor does not have legal authority to issue a moratorium on evictions, but has directed city staff to take all other steps necessary to keep citizens in their homes, including providing additional funding, if needed.

City leaders are in contact with Fayette County judges, and are closely coordinating with social service providers to ensure citizens are helped quickly.

Until Thursday, COVID-19 renter assistance was administered by the Lexington Fair Housing Council.

Several social service organizations and many volunteers from the faith community have also provided help, as Lexington has prevented eviction for more than 501 Lexington households. The city has so far provided approximately $867,181 in eviction assistance.

“Thanks to the Fair Housing Council and to the many volunteers who stepped up to help. They have done an excellent job. But with restaurant closures, and the possible expiration of the federal eviction moratorium at the end of the month, we know we need more help. Today, local government is stepping up to ensure needs are met now, and in the future,” Gorton said.

The federal moratorium may be extended through legislation now under consideration in Washington.

The city’s Department of Social Services will begin managing the pre-screening process, and quickly refer citizens to organizations that can provide assistance. The new process will allow the City to monitor progress, and ensure there is adequate funding.

A separate team of Social Services employees will contact those who contacted the Fair Housing Council, but have not yet received assistance.

“There could be a lot of reasons for this,” Gorton said. “Some people are not eligible for COVID-related assistance, but they may be eligible for other programs. We want to clear up any confusion and address any outstanding cases by getting them in touch with the right agencies.”

These citizens do not need to contact the city again. The city will reach out as quickly as possible.