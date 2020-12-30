House Cleaning: State removes 33,000 dead people, 7,900 others from voter rolls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state has purged more than 40,000 people from voter registration rolls, including more than 33, 000 dead people.

In an end-of-the-year update, Secretary of State Michael Adams, who is completing his first year in office, said 33,696 dead voters have been removed this year as of December 14.

“There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote,” Adams said. “Our administration has made strides in cleaning up the voter rolls, and Kentuckians should have confidence in our election system.”

In the same period, Kentucky also removed 4,252 voters convicted of felonies, 3,435 voters who moved out of state, 586 voters who asked to de-register, and 242 voters judged mentally incompetent.