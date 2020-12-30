Group seeks nominations for leadership awards

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s been a difficult year for most Kentuckians and many people — often unsung heroes — have helped others get through it.
In April 2021, the East Kentucky Leadership Conference will honor those who have stepped up for the community during the COVID-19 crisis. First responders, health care workers, community volunteers, and good neighbors have been going the extra mile to help out, check on neighbors, and make the effort to keep communities together.
To nominate a fellow East Kentuckian for a leadership or service award in the time of COVID, send an email to ekyleadershipawards@gmail.com. Give the person’s name and hometown, and tell the organization how the East Kentuckian has stepped up during this crisis.
Deadline for nominations is January 12, 2021. Learn more about the annual East Kentucky Leadership Conference at eklf.org .