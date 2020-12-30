Bold thief makes off with truck while owner inside store

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police are looking for a bold truck thief and
his accomplice who made off with a truck Wednesday morning while the owner was inside a convenience store.
According to the KSP, at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, a blue 2005 single-cab Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was stolen from the parking lot of the Marathon Stop and Shop on U.S. 45 North in Graves County. The owner of the truck left the keys in the ignition while he went inside the convenience store.
The suspect, a white male, got out of a red four-door passenger car parked nearby, and got into the driver’s seat of the truck. The suspect
drove the truck away from the business headed south toward Mayfield on US 45.
The red passenger car is believed to be an older model Ford Fusion. The car left in the same direction at the same time as the theft.
Anyone with information regarding this theft or can assist in identifying the suspect or suspect vehicle is urged to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721. Callers may remain anonymous.