UPDATE: $2 million Powerball winner nets man $1.42 million

UPDATE POSTED 9:15 a.m. DEC. 30, 2020

PRINCETON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Princeton man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has come forward with the winning $2 million Powerball ticket from Saturday night’s drawing.

- Advertisement -

On the morning after the drawing, he said he got a text from someone telling him to check his Powerball ticket. “So that’s what I did. I looked at it and sure enough, it was a winner. The rest is history,” he said.

“I thought I was having a heart attack,” he told lottery officials, after discovering he had won $2 million.

The winning ticket matched the first five ball numbers but not the Powerball to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1,000,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize to $2,000,000.

The Caldwell County man told officials he has been playing the same set of numbers for the last several years. He said the winning combination came from a movie he had seen where the main character wins the lottery with the same set of numbers.

After taxes, the Princeton man received a check for $1,420,000.

“It’s pure luck,” he said.

The man had retired but went back to work three years ago, but now with his winnings, has retired for good. He said he looks forward to being able to spend more time with family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Max Fuel Xpress #110 in Princeton. The store will receive a bonus of $20,000 for selling the ticket.

ORIGINAL STORY

PRINCETON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A ticket sold in Princeton in Western Kentucky for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Power Ball, winning the game’s second prize.

The ticket was sold at Max Fuel Express located at 400 U.S. 62W in Princeton.

The winner elected to pay an additional $1 for the Power Play option on the ticket, and with the Power Play number of 2, that meant any non-jackpot prize would be multiplied by 2. The normal prize for matching all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball is $1 million – however, thanks to their $1 investment in the Power Play option, that prize is now multiplied to $2 million.

The winning Powerball numbers from last night’s drawing are:

10-24-27-35-53 with a Powerball of 18

If the player had matched the Powerball, they would’ve won last night’s jackpot of $341 million.

According to the Kentucky Lottery’s Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston, lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer Monday morning where the winning ticket was sold. Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville. Polston said due to COVID, ticket claims of this size are being handled by appointment only. The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Polston said.