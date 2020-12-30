13-year-old charged with stabbing 16-year-old in the face

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 13-year-old is charged with first-degree assault after he is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old in the face.
According to Williamsburg Police, the stabbing incident happened at Brush Arbor Apartments. According to a preliminary investigation by Detective David Rowe and Officer Greg Rhoades, a 13-year-old boy stabbed a 16-year-old male in the face at least two times during an altercation.
Officers assisting at the scene included Chief Wayne Bird, Lieutenant Bobby Freeman, and Officer Dorman Patrick Jr.
