What was thought to be food delivery turns into armed robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for three armed robbers after a popular gaming console was stolen from a home Monday night.
Investigators say people in a home in the 500 block of Eureka Springs Drive ordered food to be delivered. When there was a knock on the door around 10 p.m., the people thought it was the food delivery. Instead, three men with guns burst into the home and demanded money, according to police.
Investigators say when the robbers didn’t get any money, they took a new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console and left.
Police say no one was hurt. A police K-9 was brought-in to search the area, but didn’t turn up anything, according to investigators.
