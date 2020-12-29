Shots fired in apartment complex parking lot in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for a man they say shot at three women in a car in an apartment complex parking lot Monday night.
Investigators say around 9:30 p.m., the man got into an argument with three women in a Ford Mustang in the parking lot of The Creeks on Tates Creek apartment complex on Tates Creek Road.
Police say the man started shooting at the women, who drove-off. A short time later nearby, police spotted the Mustang with three flat tires and bullet holes. They say the women were still inside and were not hit or injured.
Police say one other parked car in the apartment complex parking lot was hit by bullets. Investigators say they found shell casings on the ground where the shots were fired. Police say they’re still trying to determine what led to the argument and shooting.
